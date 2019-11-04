Crews working to recover man after he fell into grain bin in SC

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A man fell into a grain bin in Lake City Monday and now crews are working to recover him, WBTW reports.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Lynches Fire Department, and Olanta Fire Rescue are responding responded to the scene, according to FCSO officials.

The mission was originally to rescue the man, but according to Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator for Florence County Sam Brockington, Jr., it is now a recovery mission.

The coroner’s office is reportedly on the scene.

The grain bin is located at the Southeastern Grain Company.

The story is currently developing.