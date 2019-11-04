× Child seriously injured in 20-feet fall from zip line, lawsuit says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 10-year-old boy says he fell 20-feet from a zip line in Florida and had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, WFLA reports.

The boy was hurt Sept. 1 when he fell from the “Sky Rider” zip line at Urban Air Adventure Park, the law firm representing him says.

The boy took off without being secured into his harness properly and it reportedly gave way soon after he left the platform.

He was left with serious injuries to his head and body after falling to the floor below, the lawsuit says.

Urban Air released a statement about the lawsuit:

Urban Air is fully committed to the uncompromising safety and well-being of our guests and employees. As a family owned and operated company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We take matters of this nature very seriously and can assure that appropriate measures have been taken. All staff members have been retrained on all attractions and the employees in question are no longer with us. We are thankful to hear that the child is back in school and we will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers through his full recovery.