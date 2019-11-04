× Authorities search for young NC woman last seen on Friday

ORRUM, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a young North Carolina woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies came to the 1500 block of South Broadridge Road after a report of a missing person.

Destiny Hudson, 21, of Orrum, was reported missing by a family member. According to the family member, Hudson has not spoken to any of her family members since Friday around 1 p.m.

Hudson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean capris, a yellow shirt and black and white flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170.