ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

Posted 8:59 am, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, November 4, 2019

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule – featuring the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate.

The regular season opens with seven league matchups on November 5 and 6. All four games will be shown on the ACC Network.

Nov. 5

Louisville at Miami – 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at NC State – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

Notre Dame at North Carolina – 7 p.m.
Virginia at Syracuse – 9 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14.

Click here for a downloadable schedule

 

