5-year-old drum prodigy turns heads with high school marching band

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. -- A 5-year-old drum prodigy in Louisiana is turning heads with the high school marching band, WAFB reports.

Jeremiah Travis' mom, Nicole Jackson, never imagined the tap tap tapping that used to drive her mad would lead to this.

"He was sitting in the stands just beating on the stands with some drumsticks, and I was like 'who is this little baby keep beating drum sticks in the stands,'" said Chesteron Frye, the band director at St. Helena College and Career Academy. "So we told him 'come on over' and we held the drum out. Someone was holding it and he just started going, going against the other band across the field and I was like 'wow.'"

That was when he was two. Now the kindergartner is a full-on member of the St. Helena band.

"It's just like he is a normal student. We don't look at him as a baby student. It's like he's one of us. He's just like the rest of our students," Frye said.

Jeremiah says his cousin, Kenya Brooks, who is also in the band at St. Helena, taught him how to play.

"He was like 'Mimi, I want to learn how to play the drums like you,'" Brooks said. "I was like 'Alright. let me teach you real quick.'"

Jeremiah says Brooks also taught him how to dance

"He's got all the dance moves," Frye said.

Jeremiah says he likes being in the band "'Cause it's fun."

“It’s mind-blowing every day,” Frye said. “Every single day, he comes in and every single day he works. His work ethic is through the roof for a 5-year-old.”