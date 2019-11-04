× 19th annual Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair Nov. 22-23 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair will be held November 22-23, 2019, in High Point.

The annual fair will be held in the High Point University Community Center (formerly Oak Hollow Mall) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This year there will be more than 100 vendors who will be demonstrating and selling their wares, everything from paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry and the finest in crafts.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for seniors. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army and the Fox8 Gifts for Kids Campaign.