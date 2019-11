Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- A fire damaged a duplex in Madison on Monday night.

The fire was reported at 6:33 p.m. at 802 Pineland Ave.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene.

One apartment is a total loss and the other was mostly saved, with water and smoke damage.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

36.381066 -79.976354