‘Who carries a bottle of acid?’: Man speaks out after alleged battery acid attack

MILWAUKEE -- Mahud V, 42, is recovering just a day after he says someone threw battery acid at his face, WTMJ reports.

"My son called me today 'daddy what happened to you.' And what can I tell him? That some crazy guy did this to me?" Mahud said.

Community leaders have come forward to condemn the alleged attack.

"An american citizen was attacked last night in a disgusting act of hate," said Darryl Morin, the president of Forward Latino

Milwaukee police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Mahud says the man first confronted him about parking and then approached him again.

"I walk across the street. He was standing at the corner. He started talking. 'You come to invade my country. You don't respect my laws,'" Mahud said.

Then Mahud says he was hit by acid that scorched his skin and burned through two layers of his coat.

"I don't know the guy," Mahud said. "I never saw that in my life and he did that to me. Who carries a bottle of acid?"

Police say the suspect was a man wearing a blue winter jacket, black pants and a silver aluminum container.

In the meantime, community leaders say this kind of behavior should never be tolerated.

"But I'm here to tell you, we are here to tell you, that this is our country, this is our state and this is our city," said state Rep. Jocasta Zamarripa. "Milwaukee will not stand for this."