Van filled with NC college students flips going to Panthers game

SALISBURY, N.C. — A van full of Catawba College students flipped on the way to the Panthers game in Charlotte Sunday, WBTV reports.

Police say the van was turning when a vehicle ran into the back of the van and caused it to flip around 7:30 a.m. near the Hefner VA Medical Center.

Some of the students were taken to the hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

The woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle told police the sun was in her eyes.

The students play on the school’s lacrosse team and were going to the Panthers game to raise money by selling concessions.

The crash scene was clear around 9 a.m.