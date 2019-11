× Popeye’s chicken sandwich is back for National Sandwich Day

After two months of waiting for Popeye’s highly-popular chicken sandwich to return, the day has arrived.

Popeye’s announced that the sandwich is making its return Sunday, Nov. 3, which also happens to be National Sandwich Day.

This is not a drill… We’re fully stocked. pic.twitter.com/kMVXd9pyaV — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) November 1, 2019

A Twitter feud, latter dubbed “Chicken Wars,” broke out over the summer, and the sandwich went viral when several fast-food chains got into debates over which one makes the best chicken sandwich.