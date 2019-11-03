× Police looking for man accused of stealing puppy from NC pet store during adoption event

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a puppy from a Petco in Holly Springs during an adoption event over the weekend, WRAL reports.

The man, who is described as being 6-feet tall and wearing a grey and green hoodie, allegedly fled the scene after stealing a 9-week-old boxer-hound mix named Pisa.

Bystanders reportedly saw him steal the dog and yelled before he escaped.

Officials say he was carrying Pisa in a book bag.

The pet adoption organizers say Pisa is microchipped but not fully vaccinated because of her age.