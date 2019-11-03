× Mother charged with murder after beating 2-year-old son, officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old Georgia mother is accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death, FOX5 reports.

Trinity Grace Pittman is charged with murder.

The toddler was taken to a hospital on Friday, Oct. 25 with a broken jaw, cuts, bruises on his face, bleeding in his brain and missing teeth, detectives say.

He was then flown to a children’s hospital where he died at 11 p.m. Oct. 25.

Detectives say Pittman’s original story of how the boy was injured didn’t add up.

She reportedly confessed to hitting him several times before he died.

An autopsy showed that the boy died with old and new wounds, investigators say.

Pittman also has a 4-year-old son, who investigators say is staying with a relative.