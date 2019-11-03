× Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem after fight with weapons, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Sunday after a fight that involved weapons, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police got a call around 2:16 a.m. reporting a fight in progress with weapons at 910 N. Cleveland Ave.

Officers responded and found a dead male victim, lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex, the release says.

EMS arrived and pronounced the male victim deceased.

Police say he suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the suspects include four men who range in age from 20 to 30 years old.

Gunfire was heard in the parking lot after an argument and all four suspects fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle, the release says.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.