‘In God We Trust’ decals on sheriff’s office vehicles cause controversy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced a redesign of its vehicles on Facebook that is causing controversy, WOFL reports.

Over time, all of the Brevard County sheriff`s vehicles are going to have a new decal on them that reads "In God We Trust."

"We're proud of it. We're going to stand strong with it," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey with the BCSO.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation reportedly sent the sheriff's office a letter, urging them to remove the decals.

They say statements about a god have no place on government-owned cars.

"Nearly a third of people don't trust in God, so it's false for one thing, and it also indicates to people that see that they are a second-class citizen if they don't trust in God," said David Williamson, the central Florida Freethought Community Director.

Ivey says his lawyers okayed the decals, and he's not going to remove them.

"They got a better chance of me waking up thin in the morning than they do of me not having that on our cars, and I think we both know that's not going to happen," Ivey said.

He says the decals are patriotic.

But the Freedom From Religion Foundation argues that the decals represent religion and not patriotism.