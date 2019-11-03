Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school despite broken bone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school today after it was initially reported that he would have to sit this week out, according to a Maranatha Baptist Church post.

Carter fell in his Plains, Georgia home Oct. 21. It's the second time Carter, who recently turned 95, has taken a fall this month.

The church's pastor, Tony Lowden, said last week that the former President was in "great spirits" and that the two prayed together.

After his fall last week, Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for a minor pelvic fracture, Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said in a statement. On Thursday, the Carter Center announced that he had been released.

"He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia and thanks everyone for their kind wishes," Congileo said in a statement.

Carter fell and hit his head in early October while getting ready for church, requiring 14 stitches above his brow.

But he didn't let that stop him from heading to Nashville that afternoon for a week of building houses with Habitat for Humanity.