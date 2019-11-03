Food truck hires veterans to prevent homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- If there's one thing Michael Gropper knows, it's how to make a good sandwich, KCNC reports.

"I just put a lot of love into it. a lot of good quality bread," Gropper said.

that's because he is from New York and grew up eating in delis.

He also spent eight years as a food service specialist in the US Army. That means he knows how to take care of his soldiers even after they leave the service.

"You know, I always believed that when you're discharged from service, you're not discharged from each other and it's sad to see other vetrans struggling," Gropper said. "If I couild create something to give them opportunities, why not?

What he created is the Full Battle Rattle Deli: a food truck that feels more like a New York deli.

It cruises the streets of Aurora feeding people and providing jobs for veterans.

"It gives them an opportunity to get on their feet. We're not just a food truck. We're a vehicle for change," Gropper said.

Veterans get the basic skills and training they will need for a career in the culinary arts.

And if customer reviews are any indication of what kind of cooks they will make, these vets are going to soar.

"They love it. They love the love that's in the food. They love the cause. They love the sandwiches. It's just a great experience," Gropper said.