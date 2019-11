Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem has been vandalized.

The church, located at 501 W. 5th St., has scaffolding in place that was put up when restoration work was being done on the church.

The graffiti appears on the top level of the scaffolding high up on the tower.

Commenters on the Downtown Winston-Salem Neighborhood Group speculate that someone climbed to the top of the scaffolding and spray-painted symbols on the tower.