Drive-by shooting in Greensboro sends victim to hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Greensboro Sunday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 4 p.m., officers say they responded to an aggravated assault on the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive.

The incident was a drive-by shooting, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.