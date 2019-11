× SC man dies after motorcycle crash with deer, coroner says

EASLEY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died after crashing into a deer on his motorcycle, according to the Pickens County coroner, WHNS reports.

The fatal crash happened Tuesday at about 3 a.m.

Harold Thomas Hammond Jr. suffered a head injury during the crash and was taken to the hospital.

He died Wednesday evening in the hospital, according to Kandy Kelley, the Pickens County coroner.