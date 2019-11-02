× NC teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte high school teacher was arrested Thursday and is facing several charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student, police say, WSOC reports.

Emma Ogle, 63, of Huntersville, is currently suspended from Garinger High School with pay while school officials wait for the outcome of the investigation.

She allegedly started a relationship in the spring with a 17-year-old student and over the summer, the relationship became sexual.

She was arrested on Halloween around 8 p.m.

Ogle is charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Parents of students who go to the school were surprised by the accusations.

“I was in a state of shock. I really was because my child goes here and I’ve had two others come out of here,” said Tychovia Whitmire, a parent.

Ogle has bonded out of jail.