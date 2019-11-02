NC father, son discover historic 100-year-old ship buried on their land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Nash County father and son discovered a 100-year-old ship that was buried on their land, WTVD reports.

Tim and his son Ross Fisher say wood and steel from the ship were able to be seen after the recent drought.

"There was no water running and I hit some wood seven feet down and knew stamp mills weren't built quite like that," Tim said.

Tim bought the swampland six years ago because it used to be the site of a gold mine.

"People would say, 'you're crazy buying that land,' Tim said. " I guess in the end it wasn't such a bad thing."

The ship he and Ross found is believed to be the Robinson Gold Dredge, which was built in New York in the early twentieth century.

The pieces were taken by train to North Carolina and research shows it was used for dredging the land for gold after being rebuilt in Nash County.

"This vessel, what books say. It's 94 feet long, 32 feet wide and the hull is 7 feet deep," Tim said. "So, you can walk the hull. It is taller than you are, so you can walk around the lower end of it. It's all wood. It's a rare thing to find a wooden hull dredge in all our documents we are reading. It's very rare."

Tim plans to expose as much of the ship as possible and work alongside the state and archeological society to create a teaching tool for visitors.

"I know there's a lot here that hasn't been told," Tim said. "And, I hope I have an opportunity to expose that and tell more of a story about the things that happened here."