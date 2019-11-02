× Man plans to open first-of-its-kind pit bull sanctuary

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is reportedly building a first-of-its-kind sanctuary on 46 acres for pit bulls and pit bull mixes, WSB-TV reports.

Jason Flatt’s Friends to the Forlorn organization already fosters pit bulls and offers adoptions, but with the opening of the new shelter, he hopes to change people’s perception of the dogs.

“Everybody assumes these dogs are like these baby-killing monsters. Pit bulls have a problem, a big problem, in every major city. Every pound is full of them and there’s not enough rescues to take them,” Flatt said.

The risk rates for attacks by pit bulls are in line with strong breed dogs, according to data collected by the CDC and published in the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Flatt keeps kennels in his home for pets that belong to him and pets that he is helping to find refuge.

He was able to buy a remote area in Georgia through the help of donations and his main goal is to see his vision for his pit bull sanctuary completed.

“What we are looking to do is build the world’s first pit bull facility, like an actual state-of-the-art facility for these animals,” Flatt said.

