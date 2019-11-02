Disney offering chance to win free trip to visit Norway in honor of ‘Frozen 2’ premiere

If you're looking for a vacation where you can let it go, you're in luck.

In honor of the "Frozen 2" premiere this month, Adventures by Disney is giving away a free Scandinavian adventure.

The company is teaming up with Nature's Own to offer a trip to the place which inspired Elsa and Anna's home.

Two lucky winners will spend eight days in Oslo, Norway, visiting the winter wonderland.

It's an experience worth more than $16,000.

You'll enjoy the scenic nature the country has to offer, including fjords, glacial lakes, mountains and more.

If you're ready for this Disney-inspired journey, go to Nature's Own Adventures.com to enter the sweepstakes.

