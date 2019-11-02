Community members gather in Greensboro for walk to raise money for diabetes research

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday at Country Park in Greensboro with the goal of raising over $300,00 for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Walk Chairs Kelly Harrill of Grandover, Jay Harris of IBERIABANK and Lane Schiffman of Schiffman's Jewelers lead the walkers in two loops around the park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The three-mile walk started at 10:00 a.m.

“How could we say no to this opportunity?” said Harris, who was the first of the three to sign on. “Chairing the Walk is a chance for us to make a real difference for the millions of people living with diabetes—both in our community and around the world.”

FOX8's Neil l McNeill, Katie Nordeen and Van Denton were at the Walk to show their support.

The Greensboro One Walk is part of JDRF's mission to find cures for Type 1 Diabetes and improve the lives of people currently living with the disease.

This year's theme was Dr. Seuss On the Loose.

