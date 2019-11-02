Child killed by dog that mother stabbed to try and stop attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL PARK, Mich. -- A four-year-old boy died Tuesday night in Michigan after being mauled by a dog, WXYZ reports.

Authorities say the family, who lived in the town of hazel park, north of Detroit, were watching the dog for a friend.

Despite his mother's attempts to save him by stabbing the 60-pound pit bull who had hold of her son, 4-year-old Benjamin lost his life.

"The mom was in the room at the same time. She heard a low growl, turned and the attack was already happening," said Chief Brian Buchholz, with Hazel park police.

Benjamin's 14-year-old sister reportedly called 911.

Police tased the dog and it then ran out of the house but was later found and euthanized.

"They heard the screaming, and they didn't know what they were responding to. But they knew it was bad," Buchholz said.

Benjamin's mother was taken to the hospital for minor injuries she sustained while trying to save him.

According to the City of Hazel Park, the dog who killed Benjamin was not licensed with the city.

Police are still investigating, and say charges against the dog's owner are possible.

The family released a statement, saying:

"On October 29, 2019, we experienced a family’s worst nightmare when a dog took the life of Benjamin. No words can ever explain the depth of our love for him. This has taken an unimaginable toll on our family, friends, and those who knew our sweet boy. A kind gesture to help a friend in a time of need, for a dog that was said to have never shown aggressive behaviors has turned into a horrifying loss for our family. We have learned that we are far from alone in our struggle, as diligent and loving parents from all walks of life have suffered this catastrophic loss under similar horrifying circumstances."