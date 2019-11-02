× Boy with rare cancer who ‘loves Christmas’ and may not make it to the holiday is celebrating early this year

The family of a terminally ill 11-year-old British boy is celebrating Christmas a couple of months early because they’re unsure if he will make it to Dec. 25, South West News Service reports.

Oliver Brown has an extremely rare form of blood cancer called Myelodysplastic Syndrome that only affects 4 out of every one million children worldwide.

He was diagnosed when he was 8 and is currently the only boy in Britain with the disease.

He has had two bone marrow transplants so far, but in May, he was told there are no curative options left.

The family says their goal now is to make as many precious memories as they can with the time they have left with Oliver.

His dad, Mike, and Mom, Nicola, are afraid he may not make it all the way to his favorite holiday of the year, so they’ve put up a tree and festive decorations in the home to let Oliver have some Christmas fun with his brother Benjamin.

“We decided to bring it forward for him and Benjamin, to enjoy together. In our minds, he made it to Christmas 2019,” Mike said.

Oliver’s parents have also started wearing their Christmas sweaters months early and put lights up.

““We have the lights up. The tree is up inside. We have the Lego winter village all made. The only thing missing is a real Christmas tree, but the place we always buy it from doesn’t start selling them until Nov. 17,” Mike said. “We’re using a live tree at the moment and a fake one in the lounge, but everything else is up like it’s Christmas. The Christmas movies are on. The Christmas songs are playing.”