Aldi frozen berries recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

CHICAGO — Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberry and berry mixes sold at Aldi grocery stores due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.

The frozen raspberry and berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

The products were pulled after a positive test result taken in a government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses associated with the voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the berries should not eat them and should either throw them out or return them for a full refund.

For more information, visit FDA.gov.