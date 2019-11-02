× Man wins second $1 million lottery jackpot

MENDON, Mass. — For many, winning a big lottery jackpot is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Rolf Rhodes, lightning struck twice, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery

Rhodes won $1 million Wednesday playing the “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game.

He bought the second lucky ticket at the Imperial Gas and Country Store in Mendon, a town about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

When he made his latest life-changing purchase, he managed to beat odds of 1 in 1.68 million, the lottery says.

Rhodes won his first million in the state’s “Hit $1,000” instant game back in May 2018. He ended up with $650,000 in his bank account.

He’s taking his $1 million payout in 20 annual installments, valued at $50,000 apiece before taxes, the lottery says.