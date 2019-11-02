4-year-old being called hero after saving his family from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVEN, Va. -- A 4-year-old Virginia boy is being called a hero after saving his family in a house fire this week, WVVA reports.

Elijah Spaulding rescued his baby sister, and mother from their burning home.

“I smelled the fire. I pulled her out (his baby sister) and I went in mommy’s room with sissy, and I told her ‘mommy there’s a fire,” Spaulding said.

Elijah’s mother, Mylinda, said she taught her son to alert her if he ever spotted a dangerous situation like this.

“He said, ‘mommy, we got to get out.’ I said, ‘did you get your sister,’ and he had his sister in his arms,” Mylinda said.

Elijah’s father, Bobby Spaulding was at work when the fire broke out.

“I really didn’t understand my wife when she called. She was hysterical and I just looked at my boss and said I have to go, there’s something wrong. My co-worker rushed me back here and that’s when I saw that it was a house fire,” Bobby said.

Unfortunately, the family’s 1-year-old Great Dane, Harley, didn’t make it out.

“He was heartbroken about his dog,” Mylinda said.

Despite losing everything, the Spaulding's spirits are high.

"We're going to take it day by day, and eventually again we'll have a better start," Mylinda said.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

The Spaulding family is currently staying with a friend.