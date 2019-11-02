11-year-old boy hit by SUV in front of Oak Ridge church during trunk-or-treat event identified

FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Posted 11:25 am, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, November 2, 2019
OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- The 11-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Oak Ridge on Friday night has been identified, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

Noah Isaac Chambers, of Stokesdale,  was hit around 7 p.m. in front of Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 8424 Haw River Road.

Troopers at the scene said a group of kids was crossing Haw River Road when he was hit.

Chambers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

A trunk-or-treat event was happening at the church at the time.

