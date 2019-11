Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Think about how much work it can be to make three meals a day for your family. Now, imagine having 1,800 mouths to feed every single day.

That's the job of the commissary staff at the North Carolina Zoo.

All 365 days a year, five staff members prepare diets for hundreds of animals, from the tiny toads to the giant giraffe.

Shannon Smith shows us the tons of food and work it takes to complete the job in today's Zoo Filez.