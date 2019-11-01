Tree collapses in Greensboro, takes down power lines as hundreds are facing power outages

Posted 12:14 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, November 1, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews are currently working to repair power lines after a tree collapsed on them in Greensboro on McConnell Road.

Guilford County is currently facing power outages, with more than 600 people without people. The electric company says they don't expect power to return until about 7 p.m.

The outages are primarily in Greensboro, scattered across the city.

Several trees are down in the area.

A homeowner told FOX8 one tree fell on a truck and another on a trailer.

The homeowner says the trees all fell in a straight line.

No one was hurt.

The home wasn't damaged.

