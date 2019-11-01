× Suspect in Burlington homicide arrested in Virginia

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Miktu Rogier Williams, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 10:42 p.m. on Sept. 30, police and fire crews responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Center Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man dead on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington, of Burlington.

Police say it appears Watlington was shot in the back.

Burlington police said Williams was taken into custody on Friday in Alexandria, Virginia. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.