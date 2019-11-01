This week’s FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Rookie Anchor is Krystal Beltran, of Eastern Randolph.
Rookie Anchor: Krystal Beltran, of Eastern Randolph
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 9
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 6
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 7
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 8
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 10
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 4
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Rookie Anchor: Blake Sullivan, of Northwest Guilford
-
Rookie Anchor: Karsen King, of Southeast Guilford
-
Rookie Anchor: Elizabeth Lowery, of Central Davidson
-
-
Rookie Anchor: Keshante Bradner, of Northeast Guilford High School
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 5
-
Rookie Anchor: Madison Davis, of Northern Guilford High School