Person seriously injured in stabbing Halloween night in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in Kernersville on Halloween night, according to Kernersville police.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing on the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive.

At the scene, officers found a person, who police only identified as male, suffering from a stab wound.

Forsyth County EMS took the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.