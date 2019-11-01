People affected by Pazuzu Algarad reflect on killer’s suicide – ‘Seduced by Satan’ episode 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Oct. 28, 2015, about a year and three weeks after deputies found the bodies of two men buried in his backyard, Pazuzu Algarad committed suicide in prison.

In the final episode of this five-part series, the people impacted by Algarad reflect on the killer's suicide.

Episode 4 - The big break in the Pazuzu Algarad Case

Episode 3 - Missed opportunities in apprehending Pazuzu Algarad

Episode 2 - The transformation from John Alexander Lawson to Pazuzu Algarad

Episode 1 - Looking back at the Pazuzu Algarad case 5 years later

