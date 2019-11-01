New dog park in the works in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — If you live in Adams Farm or Jamestown, you've probably had to drive a bit to find a dog park for your pooch to socialize with other dogs. That's about to change!

“We're really excited to have a dog park out in this area. We have two other dog parks within our system, one at Country Park and one at Lebauer Park," Jennifer Hance, the community engagement coordinator for the City of Greensboro, said.

Griffin Dog Park is located off Hilltop Road and it's big, providing separate, fenced-in areas for large dogs and small dogs. There are water fountains for dogs and their humans, and waste stations to keep the area tidy.

A shelter will be built along the path to the park in the next couple of weeks, and the city will hold a grand opening when it’s complete. There are also plans for a path that leads directly to the Adams Farm subdivision to make it easy to stroll by.

To help support the park, it’s future growth and maintenance, the city is offering sponsorship signs for those who wish to honor or memorialize their pet. These signs will be mounted on the dog park fence for all to see.