New businesses are helping downtown Greensboro grow

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Officials are expecting almost two million people visiting downtown once the Tanger Center opens in March 2020.

The city welcomed Centric Brands and South End Brewing Company just steps away from each other.

"It's a mini-city that's growing. It's very exciting to be a part of that," said Eddy Corado, the Vice President of Operations at Centric Brands.

The company is welcoming 213 employees to their new home in downtown Greensboro.

"It's a downtown location that's growing. It's kind of like a mini-Brooklyn," Corado said.

He calls downtown hip and filled with places where his employees want to spend time outside of work.

"We hope that this encourages other companies to take the leap we've taken," Corado said.

Centric Brands is just a piece of the larger puzzle that people like Zack Matheny, with Downtown Greensboro, Inc., are trying to put together.

"We've got Centric on the South End. We've got Kontoor Brands, Wrangler and Lee on the north end," Matheny said. "That creative energy is on the bookends of downtown. Then you've got the fillers, the Boxcars, the South End Brewing."

And as FOX8 first told you Thursday, a city staple, Natty Greene's, is undergoing an $800,000 renovation.

"We're on the cusp of something great again. Fifteen years ago, we saw such a resurgence," said Chris Lester, the owner of Natty Greene's. "I just think we're scratching the surface of what we're going to be in the next 15 years.

With the Tanger Performing Arts Center just blocks away, the pub wants to be ready for a different, more expansive clientele and the influx of people they're expecting.

"It's tremendous for business. It's tremendous for our vibe," Methany said. "That's what young people and older people want to experience."