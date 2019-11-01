× NC woman arrested for prostitution after undercover operation at Eden business, police say

EDEN, N.C. — A Raleigh woman was arrested Thursday for prostitution after an undercover operation at a business in Eden, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Hussina Paktiawal, of Raleigh, was arrested by Eden and Reidsville police on one count of misdemeanor prostitution.

The Eden Police Department started getting complaints two weeks ago about Your Sensual Spa at 509 Highland Park Drive, Suite A in Eden, the release says.

The complaints included suspicious and possibly illegal adult activity happening at the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having any information pertaining to this case please contact Sergeant Jamie Buffkin or Detective Bill Wade of the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-924