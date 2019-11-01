‘My whole house shook’: Tree damages Greensboro woman’s home during Halloween storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Becky McCloskey's home was a flurry of activity Friday afternoon as tree and restoration crews surrounded the house on Spicewood Drive in Greensboro.

A massive tree fell onto her home, crushing an outdoor patio and damaging the roof of the home Thursday night.

“My whole house shook, and I was at the front door and I’m thinking 'Oh my God, what was that?'" McCloskey said.

Several parts of the ceiling broke through, and rafters in her home were cracked. Still, she considers herself lucky.

“It should’ve came through the whole roof," McCloskey said. “At least I’m still here and my dog is still here.”

She said her sons would help her with the repairs, and that she wasn't too worried about the cleanup.

“You don’t ever know what a storm’s gonna do, but it just picked this place,” MCloskey said.

Several homeowners sustained damage from Thursday's storm, but no injuries were reported.