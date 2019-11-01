More than 1,800 without power after Halloween storms slam the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds woke up in the dark after Halloween storms swept through the Triad overnight.

Duke Energy reports more than 1,800 people without power, as of about 6 a.m. Friday.

Guilford County faces the largest number of outages, with more than 600 people without people. The electric company says they don't expect power to return until about 7 p.m.

The outages are primarily in Greensboro, scattered across the city.

Duke Energy reports the following counties with more than 100 people without people:

Alamance — 279

Guilford — 672

Randolph — 110

Surry — 564

Wilkes — 234

Wilkes County is expected to wait until 3 p.m. for power to return, Alamance until 6 p.m., Randolph until 7 p.m., and Surry County has not yet received an estimated restoration time.

A tree fell on a house near the intersection of Lawndale and Lake Jeanette roads in Greensboro.

No one was home at the time the tree fell.

The engaged couple living in the home said they were out getting dinner when the tree fell.

They got home around 6:30 p.m., saw the tree and start panicking because they knew they had their two dogs inside.

The dogs were inside of their kennels just inches away from where the tree crashed down in their living room. They were able to get the dogs out safely.

This is a setback for them because their wedding date is Nov. 16, they said.

Greensboro police reported trees down or unsafe driving conditions at:

Westridge Road at Joseph Bryan Boulevard

100 block of Durham Street

900 block of E. Cone Boulevard

4200 block of Lake Brandt Road

At 10:30 p.m., Greensboro police said the roads had reopened.