Mom accused of killing 3 kids and herself after divorce finalized

DEER PARK, TEXAS -- Police in Texas are investigating a triple murder-suicide, KTRK reports.

Investigators believe a mother shot and killed her three kids before killing herself.

Tuesday morning, the bodies of 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne, and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne were found inside their home.

At Deer Park Elementary School, parents were worried about the well being of their own children a day after two of their classmates were killed.

"One of the parents she knows says her son was in her class and was like, 'I don't want to go to school today. It's not the same without her,' so I know it affects them probably more than they realize," said Chris Pierce, a parent.

Pierce describes the Auzenne children as smart and loving.

But Deer Park police suspect the children were shot and killed by their own mother sometime yesterday.

Ashley Auzenne, 39, was going through a divorce with the children's father.

The kids' grandfather remembers them all fondly.

"Each of them were special and unique in all kinds of amazing ways. They were talented, they were smart, doing well in school, they were loving," said Murvin Auzenne Jr., their grandfather.

The bodies and a gun were found inside the home after police came by to do a welfare check.