Massive California wildfire allegedly sparked by fiery crash after 2 lead police on chase with stolen car

Posted 4:35 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, November 1, 2019
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A police chase with a stolen car ended in a fiery crash Thursday that caused the 46 fire in California, police say.

Two suspects were arrested and face several charges.

Bryan Anguiano, 23,  is charged with sparking the fast-moving fire.

His passenger, Kevin Hidalgo, 28, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

The car sparked a fire in a field that spread to more than 300 acres.

The fire damaged buildings and forced evacuations and school closures.

