Lionsgate developing horror movie about exorcism at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — They’re calling it “Incident at Fort Bragg,” and Lionsgate says this tale of horror is based on a true story, according to WTVD.

This supernatural horror flick follows Irish Priest Malachi Martin. According to the story, Martin came from overseas to North Carolina’s own Fort Bragg for an exorcism involving a soldier.

While the plot may be intriguing, WTVD reports Fort Bragg officials, historians and religious department say the story isn’t true.

It’s unclear when exactly the story purportedly takes place, possibly between the early 60s and 1999.

Osgood Perkins, who directed 2015 psychological horror “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” is slated to write and direct “Incident at Fort Bragg.”

Lionsgate, the same company behind the 2013-2014 “Hunger Games” movie series and the “Saw” movies, reportedly has not contacted the military base about filming on location.