High Point University students raise nearly $6,000 to help dining team member buy car

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A group of High Point University students organized a fundraiser to help an HPU dining team member buy a car, according to a news release from the university.

The students presented Ebony Macon, who works in HPU’s Farmers Market restaurant, with a $5,915 check Friday.

“I was overwhelmed with joy,” Macon said. “We have conversations all the time and talk about our struggles. I had no idea that God put this in their hearts, to listen and take action to make something happen. I thank God for these students and their kindness.”

“When you appreciate someone, I believe it is important to show that appreciation,” said Curt Walker, a sophomore and one of the organizers of the fundraiser. “No matter how hard of a day I’ve had, walking into the Farmers Market and seeing Ebony will brighten my day. Ebony is the epitome of happiness, kindness and love. She doesn’t just work at Farmers Market, she makes High Point University home, and I believe that’s something amazing.”

Along with Walker, Jack Rieckelman and Luke Ivey, both HPU sophomores, and Abby Wood, Ivey’s girlfriend, organized the GoFundMe page after they learned she wanted to buy a car.

“Ebony always has the best attitude and never fails to put a smile on our face,” Ivey said. “I’m so glad our community could give back to Ebony because that’s what it’s all about.”

“Ebony brings nothing but positivity and kindness into our lives,” Rieckelman said. “Her impact reaches well beyond Farmers Market and extends into to the HPU community as a whole. She is a perfect example of what it means to live a life full of joy.”

Wood, who often visits HPU to spend time with Ivey and their friends, enjoys going to the campus eatery to see and catch up with Macon.

“She is the type of employee that every business owner or employer would want working for them,” Wood said. “She always has a smile on her face and never fails to put a smile on others.”