Florida woman didn’t know she was pregnant, delivers baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman who didn't know she was pregnant thought she was having a serious backache when she went into labor, WFTS reports.

For close to a decade, Daria Yackwack had to live with polycystic ovary syndrome.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines it as a hormonal imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women. For Yackwack, it meant weight gain and lots of changes for what her future would look like.

Last year, she made the decision to have a gastric sleeve procedure performed.

A surgery that removed more than half of her stomach.

"I was losing weight very steadily from beginning to August. I lost 140 pounds," Yackwack said.

But it was in august when her success turned into a scare.

"I woke up with very bad back pain. I was crying and like screaming," Yackwack said.

She didn't know she was 35 weeks pregnant.

"Then they came and did a fourth ultrasound and they went up like in my rib cage," Yackwack said. "And they're like, 'Oh, yeah, there's a baby in there. It's a big baby. You're gonna give birth.'"

Aurora Lynn was born nine hours after Daria woke up with that back pain.

She was born five weeks early and healthy with no prenatal or checkups.

"I'm so happy to be a mama. She's a great little baby girl," Yackwack said.

With the baby comes the question: how did you not know you were pregnant?

"All the other symptoms, like heartburn and gas, pain and bloat, they just attributed to my surgery because those are the symptoms," Yackwack said. "It's nice to know that I can get pregnant again. But right now, one is good enough."