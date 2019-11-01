× Florida high school student accused of offering $100,000 over Instagram to put hit on school employee, officials say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida high school student is accused of trying to hire a hitman on Instagram to kill a school employee, officials said, WFLA reports.

Nicholas Robert Godfrey, 18, sent private direct messages over Instagram and reportedly offered the recipient of the messages $100,000, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says Godfrey wrote “I need a guy who could kill someone” and “No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Deputies were able to figure out the messages were being sent by Godfrey by tying the IP address of the account to his home, the affidavit says.

Godfrey allegedly admitted to sending the messages and when he was interviewed by deputies, he gave them a written statement that “documented his solicitation of murder,” the affidavit says.

His motive is currently unknown.

He was arrested on Wednesday for first-degree attempt to solicit murder and is now in the Pasco County jail.