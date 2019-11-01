× Cam Newton to see specialist for foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to have his foot injury examined by Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist, in Green Bay, Wisconsin Friday, ESPN reports.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Kyle Allen will start as quarterback Sunday when the Carolina Panthers face off against the Tennessee Titans, according to Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Allen was 5-0 as a starting quarterback until last Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers where the Panthers lost 51-13.

“Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said. “…we’re not putting any pressure on Cam. He’s done a great job doing the things that we’ve asked of him. He’s gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just going to continue to do his program.”

Newton is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…” Newton said.

He isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

The Panthers are now 4-3 on the season.

The next game is against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1:00 p.m.