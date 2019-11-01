× Beto O’Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

O’Rourke was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’ 16th district from January 2013 to January 2019.

He ran for the U.S. Senate and lost to incumbent Ted Cruz in 2018.

He announced on March 14 his campaign for the presidency.