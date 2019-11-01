A 5-year-old SC boy was trick-or-treating when he was hit by a car

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 5-year-old boy was sent to a hospital after he was hit by car while trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to WCSC.

At about 7:40 p.m., police responded to East Cambridge Avenue in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Police believe the boy stepped into the road, possibly startled by something.

That’s when a car, driven by Filepe Torres, hit him.

Torres has been charged with driving without a license.

No word on the boy’s condition.

